NEW YORK (PIX11) – A weak storm system will pass to the north of the area today followed by another area of low pressure that will arrive late tomorrow. We can expect a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon with a high of 46 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds during the day as a storm system will approach the region from the south. Rain will develop during the late evening hours and become heavy at times. Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s by afternoon and low to mid 50s late in the evening.

Saturday will be cloudy and windy early as low pressure will begin to move offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will fall throughout the day from the 50s through the 40s and into the 30s by the evening hours.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and colder as winds will shift to the north and Canadian Air will work its way back into the region. The high will be 37 in the city and low to mid 30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers as another storm system will move toward the area. The exact track and speed of the system will determine what effects this will have on the tri-state area. The high will be 35 in the city and low to mid 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and chilly with temperatures in the low to mid 30s for much of the area.

Wednesday will be sunny and cold as arctic air will settle on over the region. High temperatures will struggle to make 30 degrees in many parts of the region.