NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tri-staters got a break from the winter chill today as southwest winds and abundant sunshine pushed temperatures into the upper 40s and low 50s across the area.

Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of 51 degrees, 2 degrees above normal.

Look for conditions to cool down as we head into the evening hours. Temperatures will drop into the low and mid-40s in most areas, although 30s will be seen north and west of the city. Skies will become partly cloudy.

Expect clouds to increase tomorrow as a storm system approaches the area. The morning hours should remain dry for most, but showers will develop afterward.

Parts of northwestern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley could start seeing raindrops at 1 p.m. At the same time, the wet weather will likely hold off in the five boroughs, Long Island, and central and southern New Jersey until after 3 p.m. Look for another round of showers on Sunday.