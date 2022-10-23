NEW YORK (PIX11) — Some wet and soggy weather is on tap Sunday in the New York City area.

A coastal storm is likely to bring up to a quarter of an inch of rain in most areas, however, parts of Long Island and the southern half of New Jersey could see a bit more. The rain should remain on the light to moderate side but some steady rain is also possible.

The high Sunday will be 59 degrees.

The wet weather will come to an end late Sunday evening, but the clouds are likely to linger into the start of the workweek. Monday and Tuesday could see an isolated shower in a few locations.

The second half of the week is looking drier and could possibly see temperatures warm up into the 70s.