NEW YORK (PIX11) — After going through the coldest day of the week, temperatures take a turn as the week comes to a close. A warm front will bring a nice westerly wind allowing for temperatures to bounce back into the 50s on Friday. All eyes turn to the end of Sunday as a potential major storm brings the threat of heavy rain, strong winds, and coastal flooding.

Skies will remain clear into the night. Unlike the previous night, the winds will be lighter side. While many of the surrounding suburbs will dip into the 20s, New York City will only dip into the mid 30s.

Friday will feature generally sunny skies. A pleasant westerly wind will bring in milder air as temperatures leap back into the mid 50s.

A few more clouds move in on Saturday, but it will remain to be a nice day. Expect highs to be at around 50.

The clouds will thicken early on Sunday as the next storm system makes its way from the Gulf of Mexico up the eastern seaboard. Rain will develop well ahead of the approaching storm sometime in the afternoon and it may turn to the heavy side at night. On top of the potential for heavy rain, the winds will be kicking in. Coming from the southwest, gusts may run toward 50 mph or more. While it may cause a few tree limbs to fall and cause a few isolated outages, the strong onshore flow will bring the threat of coastal flooding. Some beach erosion is to be expected as well due to the rough surf.

The storm is expected to continue into Monday as the storm will be slow to exit. For now, expect periods of rain during the day with the winds continuing to be gusty at times.

The forecast models disagree widely on when this storm will wrap up. There are indications that it will have a quicker exit with the rain tapering off on Monday, but there is a chance it may linger into early Tuesday as well.

If the storm lingers into Tuesday, cold air wrapping around the storm may bring the chance for a few snow showers before it finally ends.

Regardless of when the storm ends, a lot of rain is on the table. Rainfall amounts may approach over 2 inches for many areas. As the ground is still relatively saturated from the heavy rain event last Sunday, there is the potential for some river flooding to occur.