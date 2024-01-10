NEW YORK (PIX11) – The storm that brought flooding and damaging winds will continue to move offshore into the Canadian Maritimes. We can expect partial clearing this afternoon with gusty west winds will bring cooler air back into the area. Temperatures will slide into the mid-40s during the afternoon and into the upper 30s by evening.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will pass to the south of the area. Temperatures will continue to be unseasonably mild with a high of 46 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as another storm system will work its way in from the west. Rain will develop toward the evening as low pressure will move through the area. The high will be 45 in the city and mid to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain early followed by clearing skies as the storm moves offshore into the Atlantic. Temperatures will start off well above average in the upper 50s and then fall into the 40s late in the day.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and colder as winds will bring Canadian air back into the region. The high will be 36 in the city and mid to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of rain and snow as, yet another area of low pressure will move toward the region from the west. The exact track of the storm will determine what effects this system will have on the region. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s for much of the area.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy and chilly as Canadian air will remain blanketed over the area. The high will be 32 in the city and low to mid 30s over the suburbs.