NEW YORK (PIX11) — The week started on a very soggy note as a storm system was very slow to exit the region. Toward the end, cold air filtered into the region allowing for some to see snow before it tapered off altogether. While most saw no accumulations, areas well north in Northern New Jersey and the Hudson Valley saw as much as 1 inch to 5 inches of snow.

As the system heads offshore, the winds will continue to kick from the northwest. Overnight temperatures will drop into the mid 30s, but gusts to 25 mph at times will make it feel more like the 20s.

Tuesday will feature a good deal of sunshine. That will help bring temperatures up into the mid 40s during the afternoon.

The clouds will make a return very quickly Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning as the next storm system approaches. As temperatures will be marginally cold enough, most sections may see some snow as the storm arrives during the latter part of the morning hours. Warmer air will win out though, allowing for the snow to changeover to rain.

Any accumulations depend totally on how fast the changeover occurs. If the changeover takes its time, we may see as much as 1 inch to 3 inches of snow along coastal sections. If it ends up being a quick change, we may see nothing stick or a coating. Regardless of whether the snow sticks or not, this storm will primarily be a rain event.

Any snow that accumulates would be washed away as the rain may come down hard at times through the afternoon and into the evening. We should see the rain tape off as the storm exits the region late Wednesday night. Temperatures will likely start in the low to mid 30s in the morning, and eventually climb toward 50 degrees by Wednesday night.

For the rest of the week, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures may still be in the mild side on Thursday with highs in the mid 40s, but colder air filters back in by Friday, with highs topping out at around 40 degrees.