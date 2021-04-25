Storm brings rain and wind to the tri-state area on Sunday

NEW YORK — After a spectacular Saturday, a storm system moving toward us from the Ohio River Valley will arrive tonight.
Rain showers and periods of steadier rain will fall overnight into Sunday morning. On Sunday afternoon, the sky will quickly clear and the wind will pick up a bit. Expect some gusts on Sunday afternoon over 25 mph as the day finishes with a mostly sunny sky and high temperatures in the mid 60s.
Monday is sunny and breezy as well, and temperatures will stay seasonable in the mid 60s. On Tuesday, we’ll start to warm up again. By Wednesday, high temperatures will likely reach into the low 80s as a summerlike dome of high pressure sets up shop to the south of the tri-state area.