NEW YORK (PIX11) — As if the last three days of heat and humidity weren’t enough, another steamy and soupy day is in the forecast.

Temperatures later on Saturday will be in the mid- to upper 80s across most of the area, and a few locations are likely to hit 90 once again. On top of that, humidity levels will be quite high, so air conditioners will definitely be needed.

Fortunately, relief can be expected from a line of showers and storms that will move through later in the afternoon and evening. And, once that wet weather exits the area, some drier air will be pulled into the region.

As for July 4, mostly sunny skies are expected, along with low humidity with temperatures in the mid-80s.