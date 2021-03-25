Spring warmth returning to the area

NEW YORK — The Spring warmth returned to the five boroughs just one day after a storm system dumped some much-needed rain over the area.

Clouds and fog were seen early in the day, but skies brightened after the noon hour and temperatures rose to 68 degrees. That ties March 12 for the second warmest day of the year.



The warm air will stay in place for tomorrow and we’ll see more sun, but first we’ll have to deal with a few raindrops. Another storm system is expected to move into the area overnight and give us another round of showers. The good news is that the wet weather should wrap-up by the noon hour, and conditions will dry-out during the afternoon.

Highs are expected to be around 70 degrees or so, but there is a chance that we could warm up even more than that, possibly reaching record territory. A high of 72 would make it the warmest day of the year, and a high of 76 would tie the all-time record high for March 26, set in 1922.



Looking ahead, you can expect temperatures to slide back to more seasonable levels as we head through the weekend and into early next week. We’ll stay on the mild side for Saturday with highs in the low 60s, but then cool down into the 50s after a storm system moves through on Sunday. Drier conditions are expected on Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will remain in the 50s.