Spring storms Wednesday before cool down to end the week

NEW YORK — Looks like March won’t be ending like a lamb. A cold front will bring showers to close out the month and linger into the first day of April.

Thursday is also the home opener for the Yankees and weather is expected to be a factor for the game. Behind the showers, cold air will filter in and stick around on Friday. Fortunately, the chill won’t last as temperatures will be on the climb for Easter Weekend.

There may be a few breaks of sun Wednesday morning, but clouds move in and showers may develop as soon as the midday hours. Despite this, it will still be a mild day as southerly winds bring temperatures up into the mid 60s.

In the evening, heavier downpours are possible as the cold front crosses through. Colder air will try to rush in aloft allowing for inland sections to see a possible changeover to snow. No accumulations are expected as the ground temperature will be too warm.

The rain or snow showers will linger into Thursday morning before tapering off during the midday hours. There is hope that the Yankee home opener could go on without delay but will be a colder and windy afternoon. Temperatures will hover in the upper 40s for much of the game.

A northerly flow continues into Friday, keeping the chill around. Despite the sunny skies, temperatures will only top out in the lower 40s. The winds may gust to over 25 mph making it will feel more like the 20s and 30s.

The winds will ease late in the day allowing for a good holiday weekend. Saturday will be a sunny day with temperatures climbing back into the lower 50s. On Easter Sunday, expect a lot of sun as temperatures approach 60 degrees.