NEW YORK (PIX11) — The calendar may only say that we are in the middle of April, but it feels more like that we are in the midst of summer. Temperatures neared 90 degrees breaking record highs across the board. While we do not expect to be warmer on Friday, it will still be enough to break a few more records.

Temperatures will then back down to where they should be for this time of the year by early next week. It will be balmy once again on Thursday night. Skies will remain clear as temperatures dip only into the upper 60s in New York City.

Friday will feature more sunshine again. While it may not be as warm as Thursday, temperatures will still climb into the upper 80s. The record high in Central Park is 85 degrees, so we will have a good chance of breaking that as well. The only difference is that a sea breeze may form earlier in the afternoon and may cool things down more quickly late in the day.

A wave of low pressure that has been bringing torrential downpours in Florida will make its way toward the region on Saturday. While it will not bring the severe weather that has been affecting the south, it will still bring much-needed rain around here at times. The best chance will occur during the afternoon and at night. It will be cooler as well, with highs at around 70 degrees.

The clouds will stick around on Sunday. The storm will move offshore, but a cold front will start to make its way to the east coast from the west. It looks like it will stay dry during the day, but the risk of showers may develop by Sunday night. Temperatures will back further down into the mid-60s.

The cold front looks like it will be slow to exit on Monday. Expect scattered showers along with the risk of storms from time to time. Temperatures will remain in the mid-60s.

By Tuesday, the front should finally be off shore allowing for the skies to clear out. Temperatures will remain seasonal, in the lower 60s.