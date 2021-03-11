Spring preview continues: Will NYC hit record high Thursday?

After temperatures cooled down into the 50s on Wednesday, the spring tease is back for the rest of the week.

Southwesterly winds will return allowing temperatures to soar back into at least the 60s for Thursday and Friday. Record highs are in jeopardy as some spots could climb past 70 degrees.

New York City’s record high for this day is 73 degrees, which we hit back in 1977.

Thursday started out with fog and some clouds, but the sun will likely win out by the afternoon.

High pressure will move offshore, bringing another round of unseasonably warm air over much of the region.

The high will be around 73 in the city and also low-to-mid 70s over inland areas. The normal high temperature in Central Park for this date is 48 degrees.

Coastal sections will likely miss out on such warmth, as the breeze will be coming off the ocean. A few spots may end up struggling to get out of the 50s.

On Friday, scattered showers could pass through early in the morning well ahead of an approaching cold front. It will still be a very warm day as temperatures return into the 60s during the day. Eventually, the colder air will move in and allow temperatures to drop significantly overnight.

On Saturday, temperatures will only climb into the upper 40s. The northwesterly winds will play a big role, making it feel more like the upper 20s by daybreak, and in the 30s during the day. Temperatures may recover a touch on Sunday with highs at around 50 degrees.

Heading into next week, a secondary cold front will bring temperatures back down into the lower 40s for Monday and Tuesday.