The warmth is here to stay this week as winter comes to a close. High pressure will keep us dry for the next few days and southwesterly winds keeps temperatures above normal. Unfortunately, a system passes to the south and east on St. Patrick’s Day and it may dampen holiday festivities.

Monday night will be a relatively mild as temperatures drop into the low to mid 40s. Some high clouds may move in during the overnight period.

Tuesday starts out with mostly sunny skies as temperatures climb toward 60 degrees. Some areas west of the city may climb further into the mid to upper 60s. In the afternoon, clouds will roll in as a quick-moving storm passes to the north. The forecast models have started to indicate that points from the city and north could get a passing shower by Tuesday night. Otherwise, the rest of the region should stay dry.

Wednesday looks to be a gorgeous day featuring a lot of sunshine. It will be milder as temperatures climb further into the low to mid 60s in the city.

On St. Patrick’s Day, a system will pass to the south and east and bring some rain. For now, any rain associated with the system looks to be on the light side, so it should not make the day a total wash. Highs are expected to drop back into the mid to upper 50s

The week looks like it will end on a very warm note with plenty of sunshine. The jet will shift well north, and a very warm southwesterly wind will allow temperatures to surge right back into the upper 60s to around 70 during the day.

Another storm system could bring some showers on Saturday and cool things down back into the 50s. While it will be cooler as spring starts on Sunday, temperatures will be closer to normal with highs expected to be in the lower 50s. Officially, the vernal equinox occurs at 11:33 a.m.