The potential for more record warmth is on the table as the week comes to a close. A southwesterly wind developing behind a warm front will bring temperatures up Thursday night into Friday, and it could break a few record highs for parts the region.

Eventually, cooler air will filter in for Saturday, but it will still be on the mild side for the early to middle part of February.

A storm system passing to the west will bring a warm front through the region on Thursday night. While there has been a sprinkle here and there, it will stay dry for most through the overnight period. Temperatures will be on a steady climb as well due to a gusty, southwesterly wind. Expect temperatures toward daybreak to be in the mid to upper 50s in the city.

On Friday, temperatures will likely stay in the mid to upper 50s for a good portion of the day under partly to mostly sunny skies and a balmy breeze. Some areas may end up climbing into the lower 60s, which may break some record highs before a cold front starts to bring temperatures down late in the day.

The winds will then shift to the northwest, cooling down the temperatures for the weekend. Expect highs on Saturday and Sunday to be in the upper 40s.

A storm system looks to brush the region late Sunday into Monday and potentially bring some rain along coastal sections. If the storm tracks closer toward the coast, the rain may be more widespread. There may even be a bit of an icy mix for inland spots, but at this point, the forecast models are indicating it that it will mainly be a miss as the storm tracks well south.

If the storm passes well south, Monday will be dry featuring partly cloudy skies and temperatures around 50.

Valentine’s Day looks to be a delightful day with sunny skies and highs in the lower 50s.