Spring-like Thursday before temps drop again heading into weekend

Temps will continue their climb Thursday, eventually topping out in the 60s. However, the warm surge will end abruptly as a cold front brings showers by Thursday night and usher in a chilly air mass that will stick around into the first half of the weekend.

Thursday will start out with a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures will soar into the mid to upper 60s during the day. That is roughly 15 degrees above the normal high at the time of the year.

A quick but potent cold front will bring showers around late Thursday night and winds will quickly shift to the northwest as the front swings across the region. Around a quarter of an inch of rain is to be expected from this front. Unlike Saturday, we do not anticipate it to be severe.

By early Friday morning, temperatures will already drop into the lower 40s. Adding in a gusty northwesterly wind, it will feel more like around 30 degrees. The chilly breeze will keep temperatures in the 40s all day long and it will only feel no better than 40 degrees in the afternoon.

The winds should ease a bit on Saturday, but it will remain chilly. Temperatures will hold in the upper 40s under sunny skies. By Sunday, we should see temperatures moderate back into the upper 50s as winds calm down and shift more southwesterly.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 50s on Monday, but another cold front will press through the region bringing back the chance of scattered showers. Temperatures will then return to the 40s through the middle part of next week.