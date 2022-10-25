For the third day in a row, conditions started out gray and gloomy around the tri-state area as the remnants of a coastal storm lingered over the region. No heavy rain or thunderstorms were seen, but pockets of light rain and drizzle did develop here and there along with areas of fog.

As we made our way into the late-afternoon hours though, the sunshine finally broke through and temperatures rose into the 70s in a number of locations. There was also a mugginess in the air as humidity levels remained on the high side. It felt more like spring than autumn out there.

The evening hours Tuesday are looking a bit drier than the last few days, but a shower is still possible. Fog may develop as well, especially along the coast and in the higher terrain. Temperatures will remain in the 60s.

As we move into Wednesday, we will finally see that coastal storm begin to exit the region. However, a cold front will enter our area from the west, and thus, the chance of a shower will stay in place. The good news is that we will have a window during the afternoon where the sun could make its appearance. Temperatures are expected to warm into the 70s in most areas.

You can put away the umbrellas for the second half of the week as we will finally get a break from the rain. Partly to mostly sunny skies will be in place Thursday through Saturday, although we will see temperatures cool down a bit. We’ll start out in the mid 60s on Thursday, and then drop into the upper 50s for Friday and Saturday.

Look for increasing clouds on Halloween with highs in the low 60s.