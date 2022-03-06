NEW YORK (PIX11) — Spring-like temperatures arrived in New York and New Jersey on Sunday, but the warmth was accompanied by clouds and rain.

New York could see some record-breaking temperatures. The record in Central Park for March 6 is 68 degrees, set in 1935. The record for March 7 is 74 degrees, set back in 1946. Temperatures are expected to hit or exceed 70 degrees both Sunday and Monday.

Looking ahead to the workweek, expect the temperature roller coaster to take a dive once again. Afternoon highs on Tuesday will only reach the mid- to upper 40s, and the cold conditions are likely to stay in place through Wednesday.