Here comes the sun: Spring-like stretch of days ahead

March may have kicked off on a cold note, but Mother Nature is making up for the chilly start as the jet stream is lifting well north. A very mild air mass is on the way and it will stick around through Friday.

High pressure moves to the south of the area Tuesday, bringing mild air to much of the region.

Aided by ample sunshine, temperatures are going to take a big leap, with highs near 60 degrees in the city, and the upper 50s in the suburbs.

A cold front will dip south, bringing down temperatures a little bit on Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 50s, but that will still be well above the normal high.

The cooldown will be brief as southwesterly winds return for the rest of the week. Temperatures will soar into the mid 60s on Thursday and Friday.

A cold front will cross through on Friday bringing the chance of some showers, and temperatures will take a tumble by the weekend.

Highs on Saturday will be in the 40s and it will be windy, making it feel even colder.