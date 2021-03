People enjoy the sunny weather and a view of the Manhattan skyline from the Brooklyn waterfront in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW YORK — We’re less than one week into spring, and New York City reached record-high temperatures Friday afternoon — making it the hottest March 26 in 99 years.

Central Park thermometers reached 80 degrees Friday, beating the record high of 76 degrees set in 1922, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Temperatures rose on Wednesday to 68 degrees in the city, tying it with March 12 for one of the warmest days of the year so far. That, of course, was shattered Friday, though.