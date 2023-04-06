NEW YORK (PIX11) — Warmer weather hit hard, with temperatures soaring into the upper 70s and lower 80s on Thursday. New York City was far warmer when compared to Wednesday, when temperatures stayed in the 40s for most of the day. Central Park tied its record high at 79 degrees while neighboring cities also set new records. However, these temperatures will not stick around as cooler air is on the approach.

A cold front is creeping up on the city, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms this evening. Fortunately, these storms will not reach severe status but may bring in some thunder. Rain can be expected through the late night hours as these storms will push out over open water. The cold front and any post-frontal showers will pass through during the night, causing temperatures to drop into the 50s for Friday.

The rollercoaster of temperatures is nearly over. While Saturday will be cooler, with highs in the mid-50s, Easter Sunday will be nice and milder, with highs around 60.

High pressure will settle in for next week, keeping us nice and dry. Temperatures will also be steadily climbing through the week, starting in the mid-60s on Monday and possibly heading towards 80 by the end of the week. Further down the road, the Climate Prediction Center is indicating a 90% chance that temperatures will remain above normal through the middle part of April.