Some snowflakes possible this weekend as rain moves out but chilly temps remain

NEW YORK — A cold front brought some major changes overnight, as rain and chilly temperatures moved into the region early Friday morning.

If you plan on getting some holiday shopping done, the skies will begin to clear in the afternoon, but temperatures will then take a tumble and the winds will make it feel even colder.

The high will top out in the upper 40s, with wind gusts of up to 30 mph in some areas. The combination will make it feel more like in the 20s.

A wind advisory was issued for the Jersey Shore, where some gusts could reach 50 mph.

There’s also a possibility for some snowflakes this holiday weekend.

One forecast model shows a dusting of snow possible late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. Scattered flurries could last into early Monday morning. However, high temperatures will be in the 40s so little to no accumulation is expected.

Saturday will be sunny but cold, with a high around 41 degrees.

Next week will be chilly with highs in the 40s. Tuesday and Wednesday will feature partly sunny skies. The next chance for precipitation will likely be Thursday.