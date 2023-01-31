A disturbance will pass to the south on Tuesday night, but it may be close enough to brush the region.

While the region has been without measurable since March of last year, the streak may break; temperatures may be cold enough for snow to stick, even if it would just be a dusting or so.

As the storm passes to the south, some light snow could develop after midnight and taper off by daybreak on Wednesday morning. If any snow accumulates, it will be on the light side with no more than a dusting or coasting of snow. Temperatures will be in the upper 20s.

After some early morning clouds, skies should clear out for the rest of the day on Wednesday. It will be a chilly day despite the sunshine as temperatures climb into the upper 30s. Adding in the wind, it will feel more like around 30 during the afternoon.

Temperatures will moderate somewhat on Thursday as the winds shift more to the southwest. Expect highs to top out in the lower 40s.

We are looking at frigid temperatures to close out the week. A Wind Chill Watch has already been issued for the Catskills as it may end up feeling more like -20 degrees or colder. Wind chill values that low may cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes.

An arctic cold front will move through the region late Thursday night into Friday. There is a chance the front may come with a heavy snow shower, otherwise, the story will be the frigid air moving in. The temperatures may hover in the mid 20s before taking a tumble to around 10 degrees by Friday night. The wind will be a big factor, with gusts toward 30 mph at times. We may expect sub-zero wind chills for Friday night as a result.

On Saturday, the frigid air mass will stick around with temperatures only climbing into the 20s, with wind chills in the teens for much of the day.

The good news is that as quick as the frigid air mass comes in, it will leave in a hurry. On Sunday, we will see temperatures quickly make their way back into the lower 40s.

Early next week, we will see the mild temperatures once again with highs nearing 50 degrees for both Monday and Tuesday.