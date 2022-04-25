It was another unseasonably cool day around the five boroughs as a stalled off-shore high pressure system kept us under the influence of a sea breeze.

Temperatures struggled to get out of the 50s in most locations, and overcast skies did not help to make it feel any warmer. Central Park checked-in with an afternoon high of just 58 degrees on Monday, making it the seventh time in the last nine days that highs were below-normal.

Look for skies to remain mostly cloudy through the rest of the afternoon and evening hours Monday. Temperatures will drop into the low 50s.

Looking ahead, you can expect our next storm system to make its way into the region Tuesday. A few sprinkles or a brief shower is possible during the morning hours, but the bulk of the rain will be seen after 1 p.m.. The good news is that we will not see a wash-out, and some areas may even see the sun peek out at some point.

Any wet weather will come to end by Wednesday morning, and the afternoon is looking much nicer. Expect conditions to remain on the cool side through Thursday.