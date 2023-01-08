Although temps Sunday morning across the tri-state region dropped below freezing for the first time this month, the high in New York City was seasonable in the 40s.

Expect temps to take a nosedive toward the low to mid-30s Sunday night. There is also a chance that a quick moving disturbance could bring some light snow overnight for parts of the region. Accumulations will be very limited because the snow may mix with some rain, especially along coastal sections.

Rain is likely to set up across the city, Long Island, and central and south New Jersey. The areas most likely to see the snow are Westchester, Hudson Valley, and parts of northern New Jersey.

However, any rain or snow associated with the weak disturbance will taper off late Monday morning and the skies will clear out. Temperatures will be around the mid-40s. Sunshine and seasonable temperatures return Tuesday and Wednesday.