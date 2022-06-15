The stretch of beautiful weather will come to a close for now. A storm system will bring the threat of showers on Thursday morning. The rest of the day looks to be dry, but a shower cannot be ruled out late. After that, the tri-state region will be dealing with some heat, but it will be brief as cold front cools us down for Father’s Day Weekend.

Clouds will be on the increase on Wednesday night. Late at night, a few showers will develop, mainly for areas to the west of the city. Temperatures will drop into the lower 60s.

There will still be a few showers around to start out your day on Thursday, but most of it will diminish by the late morning hours. The rest of the day will feature a good deal of clouds, keeping temperatures in the mid 70s. Late in the day, a warm front could bring a stray shower or thunderstorm around.

Once the front passes, the heat will be on for Friday. Temperatures will soar toward 90 degrees during the day. The good news is that the dew point will remain relatively low, so the humidity will not be an issue. A cold front will press through the region late in the day bringing a chance for a shower.

That cold front will allow cooler air to rush in and stick around through Father’s Day weekend. Temperatures will drop substantially with highs topping out in the mid 70s for both Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny conditions.

It remains dry with mostly sunny skies on Monday. Temperatures will creep upward back toward 80. Heading into the middle part of next week, the chance of showers may return with highs holding in the lower 80s.