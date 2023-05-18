NEW YORK (PIX11) — The core of the chill is on the way out. Temperatures started in the 40s across New York City on Thursday morning.

Record lows were set or tied for Kennedy, Islip and Bridgeport as dropped temperatures dropped into the upper 30s and lower 40s. During the day, the thermometer struggled to approach 60 degrees. We warm up further as we head into the weekend, but some rain is in the forecast for Saturday.

Skies will remain clear Thursday night. It will not be a chilly as the previous night, with overnight lows expected to be in the lower 50s in the city and 40s elsewhere.

Friday will see some high clouds building in during the morning. As the day progress, we can expect more clouds to move in as the next storm system approaches from the south. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 60s.

While it may be a dry morning on Saturday, showers will develop during the day and linger into the early evening as a storm system tracks along the coastline. After a brief break, a cold front from the west will sweep across, bringing the chance of more showers around. Some of the rain that passes during the day and night could contain a few downpours which may lead to localized ponding on area roadways.

Things should clear out fairly quickly for Sunday. While there may be a few clouds in the morning, the rest of the day will feature sunny skies. It will also be warmer, with highs in the mid-70s.

The dry weather continues into the start of the next work week. Temperatures will hold in the lower 70s on Monday and Tuesday under mostly sunny skies.