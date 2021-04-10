Some rain could spoil parts of the weekend

NEW YORK — An unsettled weekend is on tap breaking what has been a wonderful stretch of sunny and warm days.

On Friday, a good onshore flow cooled temperatures down and a weak disturbance associated with a large area of low pressure in the midwest brought a line of showers late in the afternoon.

Saturday won’t be a perfect day but it will be the weekend pick as a storm system will bring showers on Sunday.



After an early shower, the rest of Friday evening may remain dry with cloudy skies. Overnight another weak disturbance could bring back a shower around that could linger into early Saturday. Temperatures will hover at around 50 degrees.



As mentioned, there could be a shower to start out Saturday, otherwise, the bulk of the day will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures could jump into the mid 60s from the city and points west if the sun breaks through the clouds in the afternoon. Along the coast, the onshore flow will persist keeping temperatures in the 50s.



Sunday looks to be a dreary day as a storm system approaches. Expect periods of rain from time to time throughout the day. It will be a cooler day as temperatures will likely stay in the 50s.



The storm will drift into New England, however, the upper-level system trailing behind will stick around on Monday. That will keep the risk of showers around. A good northwesterly flow will bring temperatures down further with highs likely ending up at around 50 degrees.