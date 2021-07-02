Soggy start to holiday weekend

NEW YORK — The July 4 holiday weekend is starting on an unsettled note.

Several slow-moving storms have flared up in the afternoon and continued into the evening hours. It has affected the first game of the Subway Series in the Bronx and caused numerous travel headaches as people are trying to head out for the holiday weekend.

The risk of showers and storms will continue into the overnight hours of Friday night. As some of the storms were slow moving and producing torrential downpours, several Flash Flood Warnings and Flood Advisories have been issued. A couple storms were on the severe side as well, capable of producing damaging winds in excess of 60 mph and penny-sized hail.

Heading into Saturday, the risk for showers and drizzle will continue as a wave of low pressure passes offshore. It will be a cool day as well with temperatures hovering in the 60s for most of the day.

We will finally see the weather take better turn on Sunday. While the risk of a thunderstorm cannot be ruled out late in the day, the sun will be out. Temperatures will climb nicely back into the upper 70s to around 80.

Any thunderstorms that do develop should diminish early in the evening leaving us with a good night to watch the firework displays.

Heading into next week, temperatures will be on the climb along with the humidity. Monday will feature mostly sunny skies with the possibility of a stray afternoon shower. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Temperatures could soar toward 90 on Tuesday under mostly sunny skies. Wednesday also has the potential of hitting 90 as well, but it depends on an approaching cold front that could bring scattered showers and thunderstorms.