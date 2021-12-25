Soggy Christmas with periods of rain for most of the day

People walk under umbrellas as they cross a street in Brooklyn during an autumn Nor’easter on Oct. 26, 2021. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — It will be a soggy Christmas for residents across the tri-state area Saturday.

Expect periods of rain throughout most of the afternoon, with a high temperature near 50 degrees and a slight breeze.

Check out PIX11’s interactive radar

The risk of a stray shower will continue into the evening before the system moves out of the region overnight.

Sunday will be sunny but the wind will kick up, with gusts up to 25 mph possible. Temperatures will be a bit cooler, topping out in the mid-40s. It may feel more like the lower 30s late in the day due to the wind.

Next week features a few systems that could brush the region. For now, Monday looks dry, but a rain or snow shower cannot be ruled out late in the day. Temperatures will be around 40 degrees.