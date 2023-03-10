NEW YORK (PIX11) — While spring may be 10 days away, Mother Nature is finally giving us an active pattern and reminding us that it is still winter.

A developing coastal storm will bring some snow Friday night into Saturday across the region. It will start as rain along coastal sections, but cold air will filter in, allowing for a changeover to snow. We will have a brief break on Sunday before another storm system moves in on Monday. While there may also be a rain-to-snow situation, the storm will linger into Tuesday and potentially give higher amounts than the first system.

Winter Weather Advisories have been issued for areas north and west of the city. While it will start as rain, it will change over to snow Friday night, and that will cause higher snow amounts. Along the coast, it should stay as rain through much of the night.

Toward daybreak, an area of low pressure will develop off the coast and pull in the colder air, allowing the rain to change over to snow. The storm should taper off by the late morning or midday period as the area of low pressure pulls out to sea.

As temperatures will hover right above freezing at the height of the storm, accumulations will be minimal for coastal sections. Generally, around an inch is to be expected on grassy surfaces around the city. To the north and west, we can expect amounts to increase, with as much as three to six inches for Northern New Jersey and into Upstate New York.

For the rest of Saturday, the storm will continue to intensify as it pulls away, and that will cause the winds to pick up. Gusts of 20 to 30 mph will be possible as temperatures will top out in the lower 40s. That wind from the east will also cause the water to pile up along coastal sections. As a result, minor tidal flooding is expected for Saturday night’s high tide cycle.

Sunday will be the better half of the weekend. Expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid-40s.

Early next week, all eyes are on another potent storm system that will affect the entire region. While the details are still coming together, it looks like this storm could start with rain before it changes to snow. The difference is that the secondary area of low pressure that develops will linger around and affect Monday and Tuesday.