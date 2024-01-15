NEW YORK (PIX11) — A winter storm enters the region Monday night.

Snow will develop late in the evening and cause travel to be very tricky during the morning commute.

A Winter Weather Advisory has been posted across the region starting Monday night. Light snow will slowly develop in the evening, but it will take time to get it together. The steadiest snow may not arrive until the overnight hours as the area of low pressure bringing in the snow heads offshore and taps into the warmer ocean waters.

The morning commute on Tuesday is expected to be very tricky as the snow could be at its worst. Toward the latter part of the morning, a wedge of mild air will cause the snow to change over to rain in Long Island. That rain/snow line may shift toward the city, causing the snow to mix with some freezing rain and plain rain before colder air filters back in. Eventually, the storm should taper off during the afternoon.

When all is said and done. Most areas from the city and points east and south will generally see 1 to 3 inches of snow. Points north and west may see as much as 3 to 5 inches.

Much colder air enters the region for the middle part of the week. Temperatures on Wednesday may not get out of the 20s, but a gusty wind will make it feel more like 10 to 15 degrees for much of the day.

It will start as cold on Thursday morning, but temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 30s as the next storm moves in.

The storm arriving late on Thursday could bring another round of snow into Friday. It is too soon to give numbers, as the track still has many discrepancies between the forecast models.

What is certain is what follows behind the end-of-the-week storm. A frigid air mass enters the late Friday night into Saturday. We may see widespread wind chills going down into the single digits or colder during the day on Saturday.

