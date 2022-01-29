Snowstorm could drop up to 2 feet of snow on parts of LI; NYC could get 12 inches

SUFFOLK COUNTY, N.Y. (PIX11) — A powerful nor’easter brought heavy snow, dangerously strong winds, and near blizzard conditions in some areas, to New York and New Jersey Saturday morning.

Snow began to fall across the region Friday night, but the heaviest snowfall started early Saturday morning and was expected to continue into the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued Blizzard Warnings for eastern Long Island and the Jersey Shore, as winds of over 50 mph and heavy snow will cause white-out conditions. New York City and the surrounding suburbs are under a Winter Storm Warning.

The weather agency issued a weather advisory around 5:45 a.m. that blizzard-like conditions were expected in parts of Suffolk County for the next few hours.

Snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible, and some areas could experience 3 inches per hour, per the NWS. Strong winds will create blowing and drifting snow. The conditions were expected to persist into the early afternoon.

Minor to locally moderate coastal flood impacts and beach erosion will also be a concern, especially during times of high tide.

Possible snow totals

Between 18 and 24 inches of snow are possible on the eastern end of Long Island, according to forecasts from the National Weather Service. The area could see blizzard-like conditions. Western Suffolk County and Nassau County could get 12 to 18 inches of snow, per the NWS.

In New York City, northeastern New Jersey and much of the Lower Hudson Valley, less snow is expected. Some areas could see between 6 and 12 inches.

Weekend weather forecast

Looking ahead, dry weather will return on Sunday along with bone-chilling temperatures. Winds could still be gusty, especially during the morning, causing the additional blowing and drifting snow. If there is a silver lining to all of this, temperatures are expected to rise next week. Temperatures approaching 50 degrees are possible during the latter part of the week.