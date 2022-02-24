NEW YORK (PIX11) — Keep your shovels close and your jackets closer.

Temperatures Thursday morning for New York and New Jersey plummeted to the lower 30s, a far cry from record high temperatures Wednesday afternoon. Afternoon highs through the weekend will only be in the 30s and 40s.

On top of the sudden drop in temperatures, a winter storm is making its way into the Northeast. Winter Weather Advisories, Winter Storm Watches, and Winter Storm Warnings are in effect throughout the tri-state area from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon.

The precipitation is expected to move in between 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. The storm will begin as snow and/or sleet, but the bulk of the precipitation will be sleet or freezing rain through about 5 a.m. before switching over to rain that could last through about 4 p.m. Friday.

Snow and sleet totals shouldn’t be more than 1 to 2 inches in the five boroughs and between 3 and 7 inches north and west of the city. Southern New Jersey and nearly all of Long Island will mostly experience rain.