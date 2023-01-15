NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunshine will drench the New York City area Sunday, but the blustery winds could make it feel cooler than anticipated.

The temperatures will inch their way back into the lower 40s, but the winds will continue to be an issue with gusts as high as 25 to 35 mph. The wind will make it feel like the 20s for much of the day.

There will be a good deal of sunshine Monday and the temperatures will top out in the mid-40s. On Tuesday, the area is likely to see some rain before it dries out by Wednesday.

Another storm could bring rain or snow on Thursday.