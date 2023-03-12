NEW YORK (PIX11) — Sunday’s early sunshine will give way to some clouds later in the day, but temperatures will hover around 46 for much of the New York City area.

Expect mostly cloudy skies Sunday night as the next storm system moves in from the west. There’s a chance for some overnight showers into Monday morning, mainly after midnight and into daybreak. While most of the coast will likely see rain, areas inland may see a wintry mix or snow.

While rain soaks much of Monday, showers and or snow could threaten the Tuesday morning commute. As Tuesday approaches and cold air filters in, most of the region could see a wintry mix, including the five boroughs.

A few inches of snow could coat parts of New York City but portions of the Hudson Valley and northern New Jersey could see as much as 2 feet of snowfall on Tuesday.