FILE: A couple hold hands as they walk through Central Park during a snowstorm, March 21, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

A day after struggling to break the 30-degree mark, temperatures on Sunday rose back to the unseasonably mild levels that we have been accustomed to during this unusual winter.

Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 50 degrees, which was 5 degrees above normal. After a cold and cloudy start, the sunshine peeked out and winds switched over to the southwest, giving us a pleasant afternoon.

Looking ahead, our next storm system makes its way into the area Monday afternoon. The precipitation is likely to start out as snow for most of the area, but a changeover to a wintry mix or rain is possible for the southern half of New Jersey Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Snow totals should remain on the low side for the five boroughs and Long Island, ranging between a dusting and one inch. Accumulations of 1 to 2 inches are likely in Hudson, Essex, Union, and Bergen counties in New Jersey. One to three inches are possible in Connecticut.

As for locations north and west of the city, the snow is expected to pile up a bit more. Morris, Passaic, and Hunterdon counties could see anywhere from 2 to 5 inches. Accumulations in excess of 5 inches are likely in Sussex and Warren counties, as well as the Hudson Valley.

Look for the precipitation to gradually taper-off Tuesday afternoon.