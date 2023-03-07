NEW YORK (PIX11) — Snow flurries will greet New York and New Jersey to start Tuesday, but should clear up before long.

A fast-moving low pressure system will exit the region early in the morning followed by drier conditions for the remainder of the day. Folks can expect clouds and snow showers early, then gradual clearing in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and breezy as high pressure will move closer to the region. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with milder temperatures as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 48 in the city, and in the upper 40s to near 50 in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a storm system will approach the area from the west. The high temperature will be 47 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain and snow as low pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and seasonable as high pressure will move into the area from the west. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cooler with temperatures that will be in the low to mid-40s for much of the area.