NEW YORK — Some New Yorkers woke up to snow showers Sunday morning.

First few snowflakes of the year in Brooklyn, nothing sticking yet pic.twitter.com/loV3XiP7U9 — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) November 28, 2021

Little-to-no accumulation was expected from the fast-moving storm. High temperatures on Sunday should top out in the mid-40s with a slight breeze.

Sunshine will return on Monday, but the chilly temperatures will stick around for most of the week.

The next chance for rain, and possibly some more snowflakes, will be Wednesday night into Thursday.

Some icy snowfall on Long Island this morning ❄☃️ pic.twitter.com/WpLLJ6F5Bd — Lauren Cook (@L_Cook865) November 28, 2021