Snow showers possible to cap off holiday weekend in NY, NJ

NEW YORK — The first snowflakes of the season for much of the tri-state area might make an appearance this weekend.

Several forecast models are hinting at snow showers either Saturday night or Sunday morning. However, with temperatures expected to reach into the 40s on both days, any snowflakes that fall likely won’t stick.

Temperatures will remain unseasonably cold through the remainder of the holiday weekend. Along with highs in the 40s, strong winds will make it feel more like it’s in the 20s at times.

Monday will be partly sunny and breezy with highs in the 40s. 

Temperatures are expected to remain fairly steady through mid-week, and there may be a few more snowflakes on Tuesday and Thursday. 

