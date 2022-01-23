Snow showers possible in NY, NJ before sun returns to start week

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Don’t be surprised if you see some snow flurries on Sunday.

A storm system to the north of New York City was expected to bring scattered snow showers to the region after 4 p.m. However, it will be sunny for most of the day with a high near 35 degrees. The wind chill will make it feel much closer to 25 degrees.

The chance for scattered snow showers will stick around through about 1 a.m. Monday, with an overnight low around 23 degrees. Monday will be mostly sunny but still, bone-chilling temperatures around the freezing mark, with wind chills in the teens and 20s, will stick around.

Temperatures will begin to moderate with highs expected to crack the 40-degree mark on Tuesday. However, that will be short-lived. A weak clipper system is slated to move in from the Great Plains. The associated warm front will allow for milder temperatures to arrive.

It will be followed up by a cold front with low moisture that will send temperatures back down into the teens come Tuesday night. Then it’s back to the deep freeze on Wednesday with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits.