NEW YORK (PIX11) — A strong cold front will move into the New York and New Jersey region Friday morning, bringing bitter cold air into the tri-state area. Folks can expect snow showers this morning followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. A gusty northwest wind will develop by mid-day as arctic air overspreads the area. Temperatures will be in the low 30s early, then fall through the 20s and into the teens by the evening. Wind chills will be below zero for much of the area.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, windy, and very cold as high pressure will move through the region during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 19 in the city, and in the upper teens to low 20s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and noticeably milder as high pressure moves offshore and winds shift to the south. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild as high pressure will continue to dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the upper 40s to low 50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of a late day shower as a weak front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures above average. The high will be 55 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 50s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warm as winds will bring air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. The high temperature will be 57 in the city, and in the upper 50s in the suburbs.