NEW YORK (PIX11) – A weak front will move through the area Thursday, bringing scattered flurries and snow showers to portions of the region before moving offshore later in the day.

Folks can expect mostly cloudy skies in the morning, followed by clearing skies later this afternoon. Temperatures will be slightly above average with a high of 42 degrees in New York City and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Friday will be mostly sunny and chilly as high pressure will bring Canadian air into the area. The high will be 39 degrees in the city and in the mid- to upper 30s in the suburbs.

On Saturday, clouds will increase with rain and snow developing during the evening hours. The exact track and speed of the system are still uncertain and will affect snow accumulations across the region. Temperatures will be a bit colder, with a high of 38 degrees in New York City and in the mid-30s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be cloudy with rain and snow early followed by clearing skies as the system will move away from the region. The high will be 35 in the city and in the low to mid-30s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly sunny and breezy as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high will be 39 in the city and in the mid- to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds as another storm will approach the region from the south. Rain will develop toward the evening as the system will approach the area from the west. The high will be 48 in the city and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain and gusty winds early followed by clearing skies late in the afternoon. Temperatures will be well above average with a high of 50 in New York City and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.