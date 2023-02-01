NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak storm system will pass to the south of the New York and New Jersey area early Wednesday morning, then move offshore later in the day. Folks can expect flurries and snow showers in the morning, followed by clearing skies in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 38 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will pass through the region during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Friday will be partly cloudy, windy, and colder as a strong cold front will pass through the area. Winds will shift to the northwest, bringing arctic air into the region. Temperatures will fall through the 20s and into the teens by the afternoon.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and bitter cold as arctic air will remain blanketed over the tri-state area. The high temperature will be 18 in the city, and in the mid- to upper teens in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and milder again, as high pressure will move offshore and winds will shift to the south. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be partly cloudy and mild with temperatures that will be above average once again. The high will be 48 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be sunny early, followed by increasing clouds as another area of low pressure will approach the region from the west. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs.