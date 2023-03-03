NEW YORK (PIX11) — Snow is set to return to the New York City area late Friday, along with rain and sleet.

High pressure will pass to the north of the area as a storm system will works its way in from the west toward evening. Folks can expect sunshine to fade behind clouds in the afternoon as low pressure moves into the region. Rain, sleet, and snow will develop late in the evening. A winter weather advisory is in effect from Friday evening into Saturday for portions of the tri-state area. Temperatures will be slightly below average with a high of 43 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with rain in the morning followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as the storm system moves offshore and high pressure works its way into the area. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will dominate the weather for the area. The high will be 44 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild as winds will come from the south throughout much of the day. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers as a weak front will move through the area. The high temperature will be 51 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny and cooler with a high of 46 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and seasonable with temperatures in the mid-40s for much of the region.