NEW YORK (PIX11) — Snow should hit New York City on Monday evening in the area’s first widespread dose of powder of the season.

Low pressure will approach the New York and New Jersey area Monday, bringing the chance of the first widespread snow for the tri-state area this winter. Folks can expect early sunshine to fade behind clouds in the afternoon, with rain and snow developing during the evening. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Tuesday morning for New York City and coastal areas. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect north and west of the city. The high temperature will be 41 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and snow early, followed by clearing skies as the system will move away from the region. The high temperature will be 38 in the city, and in the low to mid-30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and milder as high pressure will move into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be cloudy with periods of rain as low pressure will move through the region. Temperatures will be mild with a high of 55 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be cloudy with rain and snow developing later in the day as another storm system will move through the area. Temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s for much of the region.