NEW YORK (PIX11) — Snow could blow into the New York and New Jersey area late Friday into early Saturday, as Mother Nature continues to make up for lost time with winter winding down.

Low pressure will move into the area later Friday and then offshore on Saturday, bringing unsettled weather to the region. A winter weather advisory is in effect from Friday afternoon into Saturday morning for the northern and western suburbs. Folks can expect increasing clouds in the morning, with rain developing later in the afternoon. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Saturday will be cloudy with snow early following gradual clearing in the afternoon as the storm moves offshore. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with milder temperatures. The high temperature will be 46 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with rain and snow possible as another storm system will move through the area during the afternoon. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy early followed by clearing skies as high pressure will work its way in from the west. The high temperature will be 42 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and cool as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 43 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the upper 40s for much of the area.