NEW YORK (PIX11) — Snow could return to the New York and New Jersey area once again Monday as another storm blows in.

A storm system will affect the region for the early portion of the workweek, then move away on Wednesday. A winter storm warning and winter weather advisory are in effect Monday and Tuesday for portions of the tri-state area. Folks can expect periods of rain and snow Monday afternoon with a high temperature of 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and snow showers continuing throughout the day as the storm will linger over the area. The high temperature will be 38 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 30s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and windy as low pressure drifts into the Canadian Maritimes and high pressure moves in from the west. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be partly sunny and milder as high pressure will dominate the weather for the region. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.

Friday will be sunny early followed by increasing clouds in the afternoon as a cold front will move toward the region from the west. The high temperature will be 52 in the city, and in the low to mid-50s in the suburbs.