Snow, rain possible for Monday morning commute

NEW YORK — Folks heading back to the office on Monday may be in for a snowy commute.

After a cloudy and mild Sunday, temperatures are expected to drop sharply overnight and tumble down below freezing by Monday morning.

Some forecast models suggest a southern storm may move north enough during that time to provide a few hours of flurries. There’s about a 30% chance of snow showers from Monday morning through about 1 p.m., but little-to-no accumulation is expected.

While the storm system won’t stick around, the cold temperatures will. The high temperature on Monday will top out around 33 degrees and the wind will make it feel even colder.

Tuesday will not be as harsh but still cold. Temperatures will bounce back into the 40s mid-week but another storm system will likely move into the region Thursday night and Friday, bringing another possibility of snow and rain.