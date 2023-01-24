NEW YORK (PIX11) — High pressure will move through the New York and New Jersey area Tuesday, bringing a break from precipitation and continued above-average temperatures. Folks can expect partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a brisk west wind. The high temperature will be 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with rain and snow developing by afternoon as another storm system will move through the region. The snow will change to rain quickly across the city and coastal areas as mild air will work its way into the area. Temperatures will be in the low to mid-40s early, then rise to near 50 degrees late in the evening.

Thursday will be cloudy with rain early as low pressure will drift offshore into the Atlantic. The rain may mix with wet snow well north and west of the city. Temperatures will be near 50 degrees early, then fall through the 40s throughout the day.

Friday will be partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the area. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, and in the upper 30s in the suburbs.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds as high pressure will move through the region. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Sunday will be partly cloudy and mild as high pressure will move offshore into the Atlantic Ocean and winds will shift to the southwest. The high temperature will be 49 in the city, and in the upper 40s to near 50 in the suburbs.

Monday will be cloudy with a chance of showers later in the day as low pressure will approach the region from the west. The high temperature will be 50 in the city, and in the upper 40s in the suburbs.