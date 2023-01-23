NEW YORK (PIX11) — Low pressure will continue to move through the New York and New Jersey area and offshore into the Canadian Maritimes by later Monday. Folks can expect rain showers early in the morning, mixing with wet snow, especially north and west of the city. Temperatures will remain fairly steady with a high of 41 in the city, and in the low 40s in the suburbs.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and milder as high pressure will move into the region from the west. The high temperature will be 45 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 40s in the suburbs.

Wednesday will be cloudy with periods of rain as another storm system will approach the area from the west. Temperatures will rise throughout the day with a high of 44 in the city, and in the low to mid-40s in the suburbs.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy early followed by clearing skies in the afternoon as low pressure will move away from the region. Temperatures will be mild early with a high of 50 in the city, and in the low 50s in the suburbs. But colder air will work its way in later in the morning and temperatures will fall through the 40s by evening.

Friday will be mostly sunny, breezy, and chilly as high pressure will bring Canadian air back into the area. The high temperature will be 39 in the city, and in the mid- to upper 30s in the suburbs.